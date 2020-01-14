Haryana: 3 injured in shooting incident at Lohri celebration in Gurugram

Gurugram: Three people suffered injuries in a shooting incident in Gurugram on Monday. The incident took place at around 11 pm in Gurugram's Sector 40 when the injured were celebrating Lohri.
They have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against five unknown assailants who attacked the three men by forcibly entering the premises where the celebrations were taking place. More details in this regard are awaited.
