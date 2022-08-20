e-Paper Get App

Haryana: 23-year-old commits suicide over student visa in Kurukshetra

The body of a 23-year-old man, who was missing since two days, was found from a canal in Jhansa area of Kurukshetra in Haryana on Friday.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 04:26 PM IST
article-image
Representative | FPJ

In a suspected case of suicide, the body of a 23-year-old man, who was missing since two days, was found from a canal in Jhansa area of Kurukshetra in Haryana on Friday.

According to TV reports, the man, identified as Deepak from Gorkha village in Shahbad subdivision, jumped into the canal because he was depressed as his friend had already got student visa for Canada, while he had not.

His slippers and motorbike were reportedly spotted by the Narwana Branch canal during a search, after which divers launched the search operation.

The man's relatives have also claimed Deepak's visa came in the mail a day after he went missing. However, by then, he was probably dead already.

(This is a developing story....)

