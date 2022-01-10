e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic wins reprieve, Australian Judge briefly delays deportationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Haryana: 16-year-old gang raped, blackmailed in Jind; 3 booked

PTI
Advertisement

Jind: A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men who also recorded the act and coerced her into paying blackmail money in this district, police said on Sunday.

The alleged gang rape took place in a village under Garhi police station limits on August 5 last year when the Class 11 girl had gone to meet a woman, who lived in rented accommodation in her neighbourhood, they said.

The two accused allegedly spiked her food, raped her and also recorded a video of the incident, police said quoting the complaint lodged by the survivor's mother on Saturday night.

They threatened her against revealing the incident to anyone and extorted money from her over the video.

Fed up with growing demands of extortion, the girl finally narrated her ordeal to the family, following which they approached the police with a complaint.

Police said an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections has been registered against the three accused, including the woman, and the matter is being probed.

ALSO READ

Dhar: Woman gangraped in front of husband Dhar: Woman gangraped in front of husband
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 11:34 AM IST
Advertisement