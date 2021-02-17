Harvard University is in London: Tripura CM Biplab Deb is back with yet another howler

In April 2018, Deb had stirred nationwide controversy by claiming that internet and satellite existed since the Mahabharata era. His remark welcomed many criticism on social media. He had also made controversial remarks on the Civil Service Examination, stating that only civil engineers should sit for civil service exams.

In another instance, during a party program in Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan on Saturday, Biplab Kumar Deb said the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to establish the party and form governments in Sri Lanka and Nepal after winning all the states in India. "We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (northeast zonal secretary of BJP) said that BJP had formed its government in several states of India.

In 2018, the opposition parties took a dig at Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb after he reportedly said that poet Rabindranath Tagore returned his Nobel Prize in protest against the atrocities committed by the British.

Tagore had in fact renounced the knighthood conferred by the British and not the Nobel Prize for Literature, which was awarded in 1913.

Biplab Deb has been the chief minister of Tripura since March 9, 2018. He has been the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura since 7 January 2016 till 2018 and led the BJP to victory in the 2018 Legislative Assembly Election, defeating 25 years rule of the Left Front government led by the Communist Party of India. Deb serves as the 10th CM of Tripura.