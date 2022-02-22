'Harsha a victim of growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka': BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Shivamogga BJP MP Tejasvi Surya while speaking to reporters on Tuesday said that he visited Bajrang Dal's activist Harsha's home and met his parents.

He alleged that the reason behind Harsha's killing was the growing Islamic fundamentalism and he has been a victim of the Muslim mob.

He added that Islamic fundamentalism is the Kerala model of terror from where organizations like Popular Front of India (PFI), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Campus Front of India (CFI) are exporting Islamic fundamentalism to Karnataka & other parts of the country.

"I, along with BJYM workers, visited Harsha's parents. Growing Islamic fundamentalism in Karnataka has taken him a victim. This is Kerala model of terror that orgs like PFI, SDPI, CFI exported to Karnataka & other parts of the country," ANI quoted saying BJP MP Tejasvi Surya.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday said the murder of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga was not linked to the ongoing hijab row.

Six persons have been arrested for the murder of 25-year-old Harsha, a member of the right-wing Bajrang Dal, which set off a huge row in Karnataka. The police said all of them have criminal records. More than 12 people were detained for questioning.

Curfew has been extended till Friday morning in Shivamogga, where violence erupted on Monday during the funeral procession of Harsha.

A 26-year-old worker of the Bajrang Dal was stabbed to death by some unknown person in Karnataka's Shivamogga on the night of February 20. The Bajrang Dal worker, identified as Harsha, was reportedly chased and murdered last night in Shivamogga

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:47 PM IST