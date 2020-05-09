Harming bats is a punishable offence: Rajasthan's Chief Wildlife Warden issues strict advisory

Rajasthan Forest Department has categorically stated that killing or injuring bats would be punished as per the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act. This comes after the incident of killing a large number of bats in Rajgarh of Churu district. The incident sparked off due to fear of coronavirus which is claimed to have been spread from bats.

This took place in the LIC office of Rajgarh where people saw several bats in the parking area when they returned to work when relaxations were announced amid Lockdown 3.0. The local administration advised them to wait for a day or two to let them fly away. But in the evening residents from surrounding areas lit a fire and the smoke caused the bats to fall down, they then attacked them grievously. Some were reportedly killed. The forest department took charge of the bats and released them in the forest areas.

The Chief Wildlife Warden Rajasthan, Arindam Tomar, then issued a strict advisory that harming bats is a punishable offence. It stated that there is no research to prove that coronavirus has been caused by bats while it is a proven fact that bats play a positive role in nature by facilitating pollination and seed dispersal. It went on to say that action will be taken against those killing or trying to disperse bats from their habitat.