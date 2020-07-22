Hariyali Teej 2020: Significance, date, tithi, celebration and all you need to know

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is a monsoon festival celebrated in the Northern states of India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The festival falls on the third day of the first fortnight of the Hindu month of Shravan and usually two days before Nag Panchami.

During this season the surroundings become green and hence the name ‘Hariyali’. This year, the festival falls on July 23.

The day is also referred as Choti Teej, while the Teej that comes 15 days after Hariyali Teej is called as Badi Teej.

The festival is celebrated in remembrance of the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. On this day, married women observe fast to seek long life and wellness of their husband.

Meanwhile, unmarried women observe fast to get a husband like Lord Shiva.