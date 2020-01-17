Harish Salve appointed as Queen's Counsel for courts of England and Wales

New Delhi: India's former Solicitor General and senior advocate Harish Salve has been appointed as Queen's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales. He will be formally appointed as QC in March this year.

His name featured on the list of appointments of those 'taking silk' (a reference to their court dress), which was released by the UK's Ministry of Justice in January. The title of QC is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy. Salve was India's lead counsel on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and secured a verdict which would prevent Jadhav's execution and ensure justice for the Indian national.

In July 2019, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must make an "effective review and reconsideration" on the conviction and death sentence to Jadhav and grant him consular access. A 16-member bench led by President of the Court, Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf, in a majority by 15-1 votes ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav."