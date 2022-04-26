Harish Rawat Birthday: Towering politician who has a hard luck at winning elections

Born on April 27, 1948, Harish Singh Rawat served as the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand from 2014 to 2017.

In a political career spanning over four decades, he has contested nine Lok Sabha elections and won four of them.

Despite his relatively poor electoral performance, Harish Rawat remains a towering politician in Uttarakhand. He is one who is not only popular in Uttarakhand, but also at the national level.

He started his political career in 1980, contesting from Almora in undivided Uttar Pradesh. He was elected to the seventh Lok Sabha. He retained this seat in 1984, and again in 1989.

In 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999 Harish Rawat contested from the same seat on his home-turf but was defeated by BJP’s Jeewan Sharma in 1991 and Bachi Singh Rawat in 1996, 1998 and 1999.

Subsequently, Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000.

Despite consequent defeats, the Congress gave him a Rajya Sabha seat in 2002. He remained a Rajya Sabha MP till 2008.

On 18 March 2016, nine Congress MLAs rebelled against Rawat, reducing the Congress-led Government to a minority. The Union Government then decided to impose President's Rule in the state.

He was later reinstated as Chief Minister on 11 May 2016 after winning the trust vote.

On 11 March, Congress under the leadership of Rawat lost the 2017 Assembly Elections to BJP. He also lost from the two seats (Haridwar Rural and Kichha) from which he contested.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 03:11 PM IST