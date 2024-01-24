Haridwar: Boy Dead After Aunt Makes Him Take Dip In Ganga River For 5 Minutes Hoping For 'Miraculous Treatment' For Blood Cancer, Chilling Video Surfaces

Haridwar, January 24: In a horrifying incident, a woman drowned her nephew to death in Ganga river in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. The shocking incident was caught on camera. The accused aunt, identified as Sudha, has been arrested by the police. The victim, four-year-old Ravi, was suffering from blood cancer. He died after Sudha allegedly made him to take a dip in Ganga river for five minutes, hoping for a "miracle".

Sudha took Ravi to Har Ki Pauri ghat on the banks of the river Ganga on Wednesday (January 24) afternoon. She reportedly believed that taking a dip in the river Ganga for long time would cure Ravi's blood cancer. She allegedly made him take a dip in the river for about five minutes. Some people noticed what Sudha was doing and brought the boy out of the river. However, he had died by then.

अंधविश्वास के शिकार, ये मानसिक बीमार”

हरिद्वार में एक बहुत ही हैरान करने वाला मामला सामने आया है हरकी पैड़ी गंगा घाट पर मौसी ने 7 साल के मासूम लड़के को गंगा नदी में डुबाकर मौत के घाट उतार दिया पुलिस ने हत्यारोपी मौसी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।



ब्लड कैंसर से जूझ रहे सात… pic.twitter.com/1lvY6gG2Zm — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) January 24, 2024

In the video, Sudha along with two others was seen drowning Ravi in the river Ganga. When some people intervened and asked her to take the boy out, she was visibly angry with them. When they forcibly removed Ravi from the river, she tried to stop them and hit one of the persons.