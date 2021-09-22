Hardik Patel’s googly to new Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, says 'withdraw 438 cases filed against Patidars during reservation agitation'

Gandhinagar: In an attempt to drive to the wall the new Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Patidar leader and Gujarat Congress working president Hardik Patel has sent a letter to him to withdraw a whopping 438 cases filed against Patidars during the reservation agitation in 2015.

Claiming credit, the maverick Patidar youngster pointed out that the very fact that the State Government and the Centre had made provisions to give reservation to the poor and backward classes and 10% quota for economically backward upper castes meant that his agitation was justified.

“If the reservation movement (initiated by the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti led by him) was unjustified, the government should not have made the provision for reservations,” Hardik Patel averred.

He points out in the letter (a copy of which is with Fress Press Journal) that 28 cases of sedition have been registered against him and 438 cases were registered after the Patidar reservation movement started in Gujarat in July 2015. Many Patidar youths lost their lives during this movement. He said that during the agitation, the Home Department of the Gujarat Government had promised to withdraw 391 cases, but this assurance had not been fulfilled.

Patel said the movement was for social justice. After this movement, the central government also announced 10% reservation for backward upper castes. “This proves that the reservation movement was not wrong and the Gujarat Government should withdraw the cases registered against the Patidars, taking a moral stance and fulfilling its promise,” Patel said.

Out of the 438 cases, 391 cases were said to be withdrawn, but this has not happened on the ground. “This is a betrayal of Patidar society. There are more than one crore Patidars in the State and that they play an important role in the socio-economic and educational development of Gujarat,” Patel wrote to the Patidar chief minister.

Published on: Wednesday, September 22, 2021, 10:16 PM IST