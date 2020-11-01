Haryana: 'Mahapanchayat' held over Ballabgarh murder; police detains miscreants for blocking NH 2

Locals in Ballabhgarh today blocked National Highway 2, demanding justice for the 21-year-old Nikita Tomar who was murdered on October 26.

Some miscreants tried to disrupt law and order situation as a 'mahapanchayat' called off by people of 36 communities was underway in Ballabhgarh.

As per the information given by Sumer Singh, DCP Haryana Police, several people were detained as they tried to disrupt the law and order situation on the National Highway 2.

He also informed that the permission was not taken to hold the 'mahapanchayat'.

Earlier today, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government will look into the 'love jihad' angle in the murder case.

"Since Ballabgarh woman killing case is being linked with 'love jihad,' Centre as well as state government is looking into it, and considering legal provisions so that guilty is not able to escape, and no innocent person is punished," the Chief Minister said.

Khattar on Friday said that the trial against the accused will be held in a fast-track court.

"The victim's family is satisfied with the Haryana government's action. Culprits were nabbed within two hours of the incident and one who helped them was also arrested. Fast track court would be established in this case for giving strict punishment to culprits," Khattar told reporters.

On October 25, a B. Com final year student, Nikita Tomar, was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabhgarh (Harayana), where she had gone to take an exam.

In a video of the incident, captured on a CCTV camera outside the college, the attacker was seen attempting to shove her into a car and when she resisted, he shot her at point-blank range.

After shooting Tomar, the assailant fled with his associate in the car. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her bullet wound.

The attacker, Touseef, and his accomplice, Rehan, were arrested on October 26 and sent to 14 days of judicial custody. Three persons have been arrested in the case so far. The man who allegedly provided country-made pistol to Touseef has also been nabbed.

(With inputs from ANI)