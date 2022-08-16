'Har Ghar Tiranga' website receives over 5 crore tricolour selfies with Tiranga on Independence Day

Representative Image | PTI

Over five crore tricolour selfies were uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative website on 75th Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture informed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on July 22, had called people to join the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement by hoisting or displaying the National flag at homes.

Releasing a statement, the Ministry said, "In a stupendous achievement, more than five crore 'Tiranga' selfies have been uploaded on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website."

The milestone of five crore Tiranga selfie was achieved by 4 pm on August 15. The commemoration of 75 years of Independence stated on March 12, 2021, as a 75-week countdown to August 15, 2022, and will continue till August 15, 2023.

"The initiative dedicated to fostering a deeper personal connection with the Tiranga requested Indians everywhere to display the flag at home or their place of work as a commitment to the cause of nation building during Amrit Kaal (25 years from now to India at 2047)" it added.

'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative is driven by the Ministry of Culture under the aegis of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration.