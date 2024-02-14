 'Happy Valentine's Day': Robert Vadra Wishes Wife Priyanka Gandhi
Robert Vadra married Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, in 1997.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 10:22 PM IST
article-image
Robert Vadra-Priyanka Gandhi | X

Mumbai, February 14: Businessman Robert Vadra extended Valentine's Day greeting to his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Sharing a picture of him and Priyanka Gandhi on social media platform X on Wednesday (February 14), Robert Vadra wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day". Priyanka Gandhi's X account, however, had no post about Valentine's Day.

In 1997, Vadra married Priyanka Gandhi, the daughter of Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. The couple have two children, Miraya and Raihan. A high-profile couple in India, Vadra and Priyanka Gandhi are often seen together at events. Vadra has been supporting his wife in her political journey. In 2019, when she was appointed as the general secretary for East Uttar Pradesh, Vadra had written an emotional post, urging people to "keep her safe".

Who Is Robert Vadra?

Born in 1969 in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, Robert Vadra is the son of Rajinder Vadra, a businessman, and Maureen Vadra, a homemaker. Vadra attended The Scindia School, Gwalior, and then went on to study at the American Embassy School in New Delhi. He graduated from the University of Delhi with a degree in commerce.

Vadra is a businessman and has interests in real estate, hospitality, and agriculture. He has been involved in a number of controversies, including allegations of corruption and money laundering.

