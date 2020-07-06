Happy Sawan 2020: Wishes, messages to share with friends and family

During this auspicious occasion wish your loved ones with these messages:

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive us to lift ourselves to heights. Happy Sawan

Show your blessings and love on elders, children and your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself.

This Shravan Somwar, may Bholenath destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.

May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Happy Sawan

Experience the mystical beauty of the atmosphere on the auspicious day of Shrawan Somwar and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Sawan Somwar.