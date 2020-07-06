Happy Sawan 2020: Wishes, messages to share with friends and family

Considered as the most auspicious month of the year, Sawan falls in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva who, according to Hindu religious beliefs, is the creator, preserver, and destroyer of this universe.
While Lord Shiva is worshipped on Mondays throughout the year, Mondays during this particular month are considered highly significant and auspicious. The festival is celebrated in North Indian states predominantly. It is believed that on 'sawan ke somwar' (Mondays falling in the month of Shravan), devotees observe a special fast and visit Shiva temples.
The holy month of Sawan this year will begin on July 6 and will end August 3, as per the North Indian Purnimant calendar (a calendar in which a month ends with Purnima or full moon day).
During this auspicious occasion wish your loved ones with these messages:
There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!
May Lord Shiva shower blessings on all. Happy Sawan!
May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.
May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.
May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive us to lift ourselves to heights. Happy Sawan
Show your blessings and love on elders, children and your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.
There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself.
This Shravan Somwar, may Bholenath destroy all your sorrow and eliminate all the troubles to help you lead a happy and healthy life.
May all your prayers be granted by Shiva! Happy Sawan
Experience the mystical beauty of the atmosphere on the auspicious day of Shrawan Somwar and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family a very happy Sawan Somwar.
