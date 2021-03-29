'Happy Holi': PM Modi, President Kovind and others greet nation for festival of colours

As India marks the Festival of Colours on Monday, political leaders and ordinary netizens have taken to social media platforms to extend their greetings. Leaders from across the world, including US Vice President Kamala Harris have taken to Twitter to wish the people of India a "Happy Holi". And in a video shared by the Indian envoy, members of the US Navy can be heard singing a popular Hindi song during a dinner meeting with the US Chief of Naval Operations.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it promises to be a somewhat subdued celebration. And while visuals show being playing exuberantly with colours in some areas, others will see no revelry whatsoever.

While several states including Delhi have said that there will be no public celebrations this year, others such as Maharashtra have gone a step further amid an alarming rise in cases. In the western state, there is a ban on Holi celebrations in both private and public places.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter on Monday morning, expressing hope that the festival would infuse "new vigour and energy" into the lives of people.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," Modi tweeted in Hindi.