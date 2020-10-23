Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to share with your loved ones

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami is widely celebrated all over India with great fervour and fanfare. The festival’s name is derived from the Sanskrit words dasha (“ten”) and hara (“defeat”).

After the nine-day celebration of Navratri, Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day. Effigies of Ravana are stuffed with firecrackers and set ablaze at night in open fields signifying the triumph of good over evil.

With the festival of Dussehra right around the corner, on this auspicious day, celebrate the festival by wishing your loved ones good health, happiness and prosperity. Here is a list of wishes to share with your loved ones: