Happy Dussehra 2020: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook statuses to share with your loved ones

Dussehra, also called Vijayadashami is widely celebrated all over India with great fervour and fanfare. The festival’s name is derived from the Sanskrit words dasha (“ten”) and hara (“defeat”).
After the nine-day celebration of Navratri, Dussehra is celebrated on the 10th day. Effigies of Ravana are stuffed with firecrackers and set ablaze at night in open fields signifying the triumph of good over evil.
With the festival of Dussehra right around the corner, on this auspicious day, celebrate the festival by wishing your loved ones good health, happiness and prosperity. Here is a list of wishes to share with your loved ones:
May Lord Ram shower his blessings on you and remove all the evils from your life. Happy Dussehra 2020!
On the happy occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Ram fills your life with lots of happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
May good always triumph over evil. May Lord Ram bless you with wisdom. Happy Dussehra 2020!
May this Dussehra all your worries and problems get resolved. Happy Dussehra 2020!
Learn to praise, not to envy. Have a blessed Dussehra 2020!
May Lord Ram shower all his blessings on you. Have a happy Dussehra!
May Lord Ram bless all with success on this auspicious day of Dussehra. May you fulfill all your dreams. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful day. Happy Dussehra 2020!
On the occasion of Dussehra, I pray that Lord Rama fills your life with happiness, prosperity and success. Happy Dussehra to you and your family!
Enjoy the victory of good over the evil. May you have a fun-filled and blissful Dusshera.