Happy Birthday! Youth Cuts Cake With Sword Amid Fireworks In Lucknow; Arrested After Celebration Video Goes Viral

Youth Cuts Cake With Sword Amid Fireworks In Lucknow; Arrested After Celebration Video Goes Viral | Twitter

Lucknow, December 14: The Lucknow police have arrested a 20-year-old man for brandishing a sword and using it to cut his birthday cake in public. While the cake was kept on the bonnet of a car, he and his friends reportedly celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers.

He and his friends reportedly celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers

The incident took place under the Nagram police limits of the Lucknow Commissionerate. The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar on Tuesday night.

The cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public

When they approached him, the cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public, according to a police statement. The sword used for cake-cutting was about three feet long. The cops are also looking for the vehicle’s owner on the basis of its registration number.