 Happy Birthday! Youth Cuts Cake With Sword Amid Fireworks In Lucknow; Arrested After Celebration Video Goes Viral
The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar on Tuesday night.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Youth Cuts Cake With Sword Amid Fireworks In Lucknow; Arrested After Celebration Video Goes Viral | Twitter

Lucknow, December 14: The Lucknow police have arrested a 20-year-old man for brandishing a sword and using it to cut his birthday cake in public. While the cake was kept on the bonnet of a car, he and his friends reportedly celebrated the occasion by bursting firecrackers.

The incident took place under the Nagram police limits of the Lucknow Commissionerate. The police action came after a video on social media showed youngster Sanskar Patel cutting a cake with a sword during a celebration at his home in Abbas Nagar on Tuesday night.

When they approached him, the cops found him making a similar video, but this time in public, according to a police statement. The sword used for cake-cutting was about three feet long. The cops are also looking for the vehicle’s owner on the basis of its registration number.

