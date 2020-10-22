'Happy Birthday to the Chanakya of Indian politics': Wishes pour in as Amit Shah turns 56

Home Minister Amit Shah turned 56 on Thursday, with many of the country's biggest leaders taking to social media platforms to wish him. Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Shah has garnered several decades of political experience, often being dubbed the 'Chanakya' of modern-day politics.

On Thursday, as the wishes continue to pour in, many have lauded his achievements, both during his short tenure as Home Minister and as the BJP Chief.

"Birthday wishes to Shri @AmitShah Ji. Our nation is witnessing the dedication and excellence with which he is contributing towards India’s progress. His efforts to make BJP stronger are also noteworthy. May God bless him with a long and healthy life in service of India," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.