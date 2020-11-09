Happy Birthday Tejashwi Yadav: Will 31-year-old son of Lalu-Rabri become youngest chief minister in India?

A day before the counting of votes in Bihar assembly elections, ‘Mahagathbandhan’ Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav turned 31. His party RJD and the family has held-off the celebration till November 10 when the results for the three-phase assembly polls are to come out.

Voting for Bihar assembly was held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

Tejashwi led the "Mahagathbandhan" campaign on the ground, addressing around 250 rallies in a month while setting a 19-rally in a day record.

Several exit polls on Saturday, the ast day of voting, gave the RJD-led alliance an edge over the ruling NDA. At least three of the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the "Mahagathbandhan" which has projected Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial face.

Most of the exit polls have also projected RJD to emerge as the single largest party in the 243-member assembly. The majority mark required to form government in Bihar is 122.

Tejashwi would be the youngest chief minister in India if the RLJD-Congress-Left alliance pulls off a victory in the election.

India Today-Axis My India poll, which has got most of the exit polls right in the last elections, showed the RJD-led block winning 139-161 seats, as against 69-91 for the NDA.

The ABP-CVoter exit poll predicted 108-131 seats for the Tejashwi-led alliance while it showed that Nitish Kumar's ruling alliance may get restricted to 104-128 seats.

Today''s Chanakya-CNN News18 was the boldest in its prediction, projecting 180 seats for the RJD-led grand alliance, 55 for the NDA and eight for others.

Born on November 10, 1989, Tejashwi Yadav is the youngest of two sons of Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, both former chief ministers of the state. A cricket enthusiast, Tejashwi was also a part of Delhi Daredevils IPL team for four years between 2008-2012. He, however, did not get to play any match.

He made his political debut in 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and contested from Raghopur seat. He was sworn in as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s deputy after JDU-RJD-Congress alliance emerged victorious in the election. However, his stint as Bihar Deputy CM was short-lived as Nitish ended the alliance with JDU to form a government with the BJP. He has served as the Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Assembly since July 2017.

As the political successor of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi is leading the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in this election and drawing huge crowds to his rallies.