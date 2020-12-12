Happy Birthday Sharad Pawar: PM Modi, CM Uddhav Thackeray and others wish the NCP leader

Veteran politician and NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday marked his 80th birthday. The Rajya Sabha MP was born on December 12, 1940, in Maharashtra's Baramati, and has had a political career spanning over 50 years.

Since morning, well wishers as well as politicians across party lines have taken to social media platforms wishing him a happy birthday, and his names continues to be a trending topic on Twitter with several thousand posts thus far.

"Best wishes to @PawarSpeaks Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life," tweeted Prime Minister Modi early on Saturday morning. The NCP leader was quick to respond, stating that he was "humbled" to receive love and good wishes" from Modi.