Happy Birthday Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Here are some rare and unseen pictures of the Congress Leader

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is a prominent face in Indian politics who made a grand entry in politics. The political leader has been active on social media for quite some times now.
Here are a few rare pictures of the Congress leader.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra posted this picture on her Instagram handle reminiscing the golden moments she shared with her beloved grand mother Indira Gandhi.
Priyanka posted this photo with a heartfelt caption remembering her father Rajiv Gandhi. "Last photo with father" she wrote.
Priyanka posted this vintage picture with her mother Sonia Gandhi, wishing her on her birthday.
Priyanka Gandhi has been very vocal regarding the rise in the cases of brutality against women. She has actively involved herself in the politics of Uttar Pradesh .
It would be interesting to see how the constant visits to the state and engagement with the commoners pan out for Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.
