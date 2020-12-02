Happy Birthday JP Nadda: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others wish BJP president

Political leaders and well wishers across the country on Wednesday took to Twitter greeting BJP President JP Nadda on his birthday. The well known politician who turned 60 today is not celebrating the occasion in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A message posted by the BJP on social media urged people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the pandemic at bay. "No relaxation until medication," the tweet added. The message was posted, in part to prevent party members or supporters from crowding at Nadda's residence or office to offer their wishes. "His (Nadda's) request to all of you is remain at home and be safe while following guidelines to keep the COVID at bay," the party had said.
But while a physical celebration may be out of bounds, politicians and supporters have more than made up for the slack online. Hundreds of posts marking the occasion has even turned this into a trending topic on Twitter.
"Many congratulations to BJP National President JP Nadda ji on his birthday," began a tweet from Prime Minister Modi. The PM said that the the saffron party has been reaching new heights under Nadda's astute and inspirational leadership, and wished him a healthy and long life.
His predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah echoed a similar sentiment, wishing him well and stating that BJP has been marching ahead under his strong leadership.
"Greetings to BJP President Shri @JPNadda ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader also known for his outstanding organisational skills. His passion towards strengthening the party in every part of the country is truly inspiring. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Take a look at some of the other tweets:
(With inputs from agencies)