Happy Birthday JP Nadda: PM Modi, Amit Shah and others wish BJP president

Political leaders and well wishers across the country on Wednesday took to Twitter greeting BJP President JP Nadda on his birthday. The well known politician who turned 60 today is not celebrating the occasion in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message posted by the BJP on social media urged people to continue taking precautionary measures to keep the pandemic at bay. "No relaxation until medication," the tweet added. The message was posted, in part to prevent party members or supporters from crowding at Nadda's residence or office to offer their wishes. "His (Nadda's) request to all of you is remain at home and be safe while following guidelines to keep the COVID at bay," the party had said.