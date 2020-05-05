Happy Birthday Boss: Umar Khalid leads celebrations of wishing Karl Marx on birth anniversary

Marxism has had different points of view ever since philosopher Karl Marx came up with his philosophy. Unfortunately, the philosophy, which theoretically looks wonderful, is almost impossible to practice, as Russian, Chinese and Central, and Latin American governments have shown.

Yet, despite the flaws, Marx is revered even today. On Tuesday, Umar Khalid led the way in wishing social reformer Karl Marx on his 202nd birth anniversary.

"Reading Karl Marx is like unraveling the many layers of the world, finding order in chaos, the method behind the madness and most importantly the way out of this labyrinth. Happy Birthday Boss, you turn 202 today," Khalid tweeted.

Other left-leading individuals, too, wished Marx on the day