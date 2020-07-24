Happy Birthday Azim Premji: Netizens wish Wipro's chairman on his 75th birthday

Azim Premji, chairman of Wipro Limited, turned 75 today. Born on July 24, 1945, he is known for his philanthropic activities. Founded in 2001, his philanthropic arm Azim Premji Foundation works in the area of elementary education. Azim Premji Foundation has worked largely in rural areas, to help contribute to the improvement of quality and equity of school education.

After his father’s death, Azim Premji dropped out of Stanford University at the age of 21 to join his family business. It was only after 30 years, he completed the Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.

As he turned 75, people took to Twitter and wished him.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said "Many happy returns of the day to a great philanthropist, magnificent human being & trailblazer businessman Azim Premji. He is the beacon for generations to come showing the path of humanity. May he be blessed with healthy long & happy life."