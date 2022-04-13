Hanskhali rape-murder: Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar meets chief secretary, DGP; urges to take steps to curb rising crime against women

In the wake of Hanskhali rape-murder case, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Wednesday called State Chief Secretary and DGP to take steps to curb rising crime against women, improve worrisome law and order situation and respond to pending issues.

The governor Tweeted a video of his meeting with the two officials which lasted for an hour. During the meeting Mr Dhankar asked them to to curb rising crime against women; improve worrisome law & order situation. He also emphasized that constitutional governance is must and not optional.

As many as five Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiries have been ordered against the West Bengal government during the last 18 days, with the latest being on the rape of minor girl, who died later at Hanskhali in Nadia district of the state.

The hearing on the minor rape cases was heard by a division bench of the Kolkata High Court on Tuesday afternoon but the judge had reserved the order for the time being.

These include March 25 order on carnage killing nine persons at Bogtui in Birbhum district, April 4 order on murder on of Purulia's Congress leader, Tapan Kandu, April 8 order on murder of Trinamool Congress deputy panchayat chief, Vadu Sheikh and finally the two orders on April 12, the first on the suicide of Niranjan Baishnab, an eye witness to Tapan Kandu's murder and the second of minor rape at Hanskhali.

Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called upon CS @chief_west & DGP @WBPolice to take steps to curb rising crime against women; improve worrisome law & order situation & respond to pending issues. In hour long meeting Guv emphasized - constitutional governance is must & not optional. pic.twitter.com/VNYxU5WENY — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) April 13, 2022

Meanwhile, the BJP has constituted a five-member fact-finding committee to probe the rape and murder case.

In a statement, BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said, "National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has nominated a five-member fact-finding committee to visit the place of rape and murder of minor girl at Hanskhali, Nadia, West Bengal. The committee will submit its report at the earliest."

Members of the committee are Lok Sabha member and national vice president Rekha Verma, cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government Baby Rani Maurya, member Tamil Nadu Assembly and nation president of party women wing Vanathi Srinivasan, special invitee national executive committee Kushbu Sunder and Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury, MLA West Bengal.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 07:03 PM IST