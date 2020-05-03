Handwara: Twitter salutes Indian Army martyrs; says not everyone can stay home during lockdown

Amid the encounter between the security personnel and terrorists in J&K, Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Commanding Officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles unit lost his life on Saturday in the Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir. He had been part of several successful counter-terrorist operations in the past, reported ANI.

A Colonel and a Major were among five security personnel killed in an encounter at a village in north Kashmir's Handwara area, officials said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter at the Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they said.

The Army officers were leading a team to rescue civilians who had been taken hostage by the terrorists, the officials said.

Well, while the entire country is battling the fight against coronavirus, our Braveheart have been constantly fighting against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

While some of us have the privilege to stay at home it is important to know that some don't. Our soldiers have been on the field constantly on the lookout for terrorists and taking necessary actions.

And well, it is important to pay tribute to all of them and those who have lost their lives while they ensured that people of the country are safe.

Expressing sadness over the loss of the Army's finest personnel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said,"The loss of our soldiers and security personnel in Handwara(J&K) is deeply disturbing and painful. They showed exemplary courage in their fight against the terrorists and made supreme sacrifice while serving the country. We will never forget their bravery and sacrifice."

"I offer my tributes to the soldiers and security personnel who fell in action. My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones today. India stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of these brave martyrs," he added.

