 Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCountry-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained

Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained

The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 05:22 PM IST
article-image
Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi: Hand grenades have been found in Delhi's Holambi Kala area. One person has been detained, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades were recovered. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area.

The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details.

A video released by ANI shows Delhi police officials in a large field.

Watch video here:

Read Also
Explosive discovery! 9-year-old UK boy finds World War 2 grenade in his garden
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kasturba Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 13 Lesser-known facts you ought to know

Kasturba Gandhi Birth Anniversary: 13 Lesser-known facts you ought to know

Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained

Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: 16 inspirational quotes by social reformer in Marathi

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Birth Anniversary: 16 inspirational quotes by social reformer in Marathi

China objects to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh: 'Violating China's sovereignty...'

China objects to Amit Shah's visit to Arunachal Pradesh: 'Violating China's sovereignty...'

Rajasthan: Union minister Meghwal announces 'Jan Aakrosh Gherao' amid infighting between Pilot &...

Rajasthan: Union minister Meghwal announces 'Jan Aakrosh Gherao' amid infighting between Pilot &...