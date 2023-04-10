Country-made grenades recovered in Delhi's Holambi Kala area, 1 person detained | Photo: Representative Image

Delhi: Hand grenades have been found in Delhi's Holambi Kala area. One person has been detained, Delhi Police said on Monday.

Around 7 to 8 country-made grenades were recovered. They were kept hidden in a field in the Holambi Kala area.

The suspects are being questioned to ascertain the source of the grenades and other details.

