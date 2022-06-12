Hand grenade found near Delhi-Noida-Direct flyway

hand grenade | Photo: Representative Image

New Delhi: A hand grenade was found near the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway, triggering panic in the area, officials said on Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, a few youths who were bathing in the Yamuna informed the police about a sack with a hand grenade inside.

Soon after receiving the information, a team from the Mayur Vihar Police Station along with NSG Commandos reached the spot in the Yamuna Khadar area.

The whole area was cordoned off by the police to avoid untoward incident.

"We don't know exactly from where did it come. There are a few shops of scrap dealers in the adjoining areas. We are questioning them," an informed official said.