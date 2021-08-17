HAL’s civil aircraft carries out ground run

Bengaluru

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited said on Monday it has successfully carried out the Ground Run and Low Speed Taxi Trials (LSTT) of the Hindustan-228 (VT-KNR) aircraft for DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) 'Type Certification'.

The event was part of 75th Independence Day celebrations at HAL's Kanpur facility on Sunday, the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL said in a statement. DGCA Director Indranil Chakraborty said the type certification will also enable HAL to get the international certification for the aircraft. The aircraft complies with the latest ‘FAR 23 certification’ requirements. "This aircraft could be utilised successfully by civil operators and State Governments for their intra- and inter-state connectivity with seamless support towards training, maintenance and logistics", the statement said.

Hindustan-228 is a 19-seat multirole utility aircraft built for various applications such as VIP transport, passenger transport, air ambulance, flight inspection roles, cloud seeding, and recreational activities like para jumping, aerial surveillance, photography and cargo applications, HAL added.

