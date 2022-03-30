'Halal is an economic jihad': BJP general secretary C T Ravi

With some right-wing groups now giving a call to boycott ‘Halal’ meat, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi likened Halal food with ‘economic jihad’.

For the past few days, there was a flurry of messages on social media appealing to Hindus to shun Halal meat, especially after Ugadi, which is the Hindu New Year festival.

A day after Ugadi, a section of “non-vegetarian” Hindus offer meat to God and celebrate the New Year. Many offer such meat, which some right wing activists are asking people to skip.

“Halal is an economic jihad. It has been put in place so that Muslims don’t do business with others, which has been forced upon them,” Ravi, the BJP legislator from Chikmagalur, said in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



“How they (Muslims) feel that halal has to be imposed, the same way it is not wrong for others (right-wing groups) to say not to use it,” he added, according to HT.



He said the Halal meat offered to ‘their God’ is dear to them (Muslims) but for Hindus, it is somebody’s leftover. He also said that Halal has been designed in a planned way so that the products should be purchased only from Muslims and not others.

“When Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, why should you insist on Hindus to buy from them? What right people have to even ask this?” Ravi sought to know.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy denounced such trends and asked Hindu youths not to “spoil” the state, which is a “garden of racial peace and faith” “I want to ask the government where you want to lead this State to. With folded hands I ask Hindu youths not to spoil the State,” Kumaraswamy said.

With inputs from PTI

