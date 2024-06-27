Hajj Tragedy : Inquiry demanded after 100 Indian pilgrims die | AFP

After allegations of crowding and unhygienic conditions at Indian camps during the annual Haj pilgrimage and the death of nearly 100 pilgrims from India, there are demands for an inquiry into the reports.

Haji Khalid Babu Qureshi, vice-president of the BJP Minorities Morcha Maharashtra, tweeted, asking the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to inquire into the deaths and the complaints that Haj Committee of India (HCI) officials and Indian consular staff deputed to care for Indians mismanaged their stay.

"Hajis have started coming back and once I get their feedback I will write to the PMO. This is becoming an annual problem," said Qureshi, adding that he faced problems when he went on the pilgrimage two years ago. HCI officials did not respond to this newspaper's request for comment.

The pilgrimage to the holy cities of Makkah and Medina ended on June 19. There are reports that over 1300 pilgrims, including 98 Indians, died in extreme weather. Though there are reports of deaths during every pilgrimage, deaths this year due to heat stress are unprecedented, with temperatures over 50 degrees Celsius exacerbating the toll.

The Saudi government has reacted to the deaths, saying that 83% of those who died did not have Haj permits and were on tourist visas. Many of these pilgrims may not have had access to facilities like air-conditioned tents, misting centers, and transport. Mumbai-based groups like the Haj Pilgrims Social Welfare Group, an organisation that helps pilgrims, have said that tour operators sent pilgrims on tourist visas. Recent changes in the pilgrimage allow Muslims on a tourist visa to perform Haj.

According to the Saudi Arabian government's Central Authority for Statistics, 18.3 Lakh people were issued Haj permits out of which 1.75 Lakh were Indians. However, the number of Hajis this year is estimated to have crossed 20 Lakh.

The deaths have come under international scrutiny with groups like Human Rights Watch (HRW), formerly known as the Helsinki Watch, saying that Saudi authorities must protect the pilgrims from hazards like extreme heat, which the climate crisis is only making more frequent and intense. Beyond Haj, the Saudi authorities should implement heat protection measures to better safeguard the health of all those at risk, the group said. The Haj in 2025 too will be during peak summer.

HRW said that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plans, which hopes to boost revenue from sources outside petroleum exports, plan to increase the annual number of religious pilgrims, apart from big sports and music events. This could entail extreme heat exposure, the group said.