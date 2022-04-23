Haj pilgrimage 2022 will happen with approx 80,000 Indian quota, says Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

In the holy Haj pilgrimage, millions of Muslims from across the world travel to Mecca to assemble in Mina in Saudi Arabia. Indian government approves visa and travel clearance in huge numbers for the Muslim community in India. This year, Haj pilgrimage 2022 will happen with approx 80,000 Indian quota, announced Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

This year around 90,000 applications were received out of which 80000 have been finalised for quotas so far.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'India, after Indonesia, sends maximum Haj devotees. We have made all the arrangements; vaccination & RT-PCR test arrangements are done at all embarkation points,' added Naqvi.

This time, more than 5,000 Muslim women will go for the Haj pilgrimage without their 'mehram'. There are 10 embarkation points- Kochi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Guwahati, Srinagar. Around 90,000 applications were received, added Union Minister Mukhtar A Naqvi.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 06:25 PM IST