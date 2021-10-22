Haj 2022: Announcement to be made in first week of November, selection to be based on COVID-19 appropriate criteria

Haj 2022: Selection process of Haj pilgrims will be done according to complete vaccination with both the doses and guidelines and criteria to be decided by Indian and Saudi Arabia governments, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Friday.

Naqvi added the significant and important changes in the entire Haj process include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.



While chairing Haj Review Meeting in New Delhi today, Naqvi said that Digital Health Card, “E-MASIHA” health facility and “E-luggage pre-tagging”, providing all information regarding accommodation/transportation in Makkah-Madinah, will be provided to all the Haj pilgrims.

He further said that preparations for Haj 2022 have started keeping in mind the Covid protocol of Saudi Arabia and India. “The official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November and along with that the process of online application for Haj will also be started," he said.



He said that the entire travel process for Haj 2022 is being done with significant and important changes in view of the pandemic and its affect. These include accommodation, period of stay of pilgrims, transportation, health and other facilities both in India and Saudi Arabia.

Naqvi said that more than 3000 women had applied for Haj 2020 and 2021 under without “Mehram” (male companion) category. Their applications will be eligible for Haj 2022 also if they want to go to perform Haj 2022. Other women can also apply for Haj 2022 under without “Mehram” category.

All the women under without “Mehram” category will be exempted from the lottery system.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:19 PM IST