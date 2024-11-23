 Hair Dryer Blast: Quarry Worker Arrested For Murder Plot
A quarry worker named Siddappa Sheelavant has been arrested in the hair dryer blast case. Sheelavant, a resident of Kushtagi Taluk in the Koppal district, worked for a granite company and was well-versed in using explosives in the granite industry. He plotted to eliminate Shasikala as he suspected that she was behind the rift between him and his beloved Rajeshwari.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The investigation into the hair dryer blast case in Ilkal town in Bagalkote district revealed that it was a murder plot by a quarry worker. Siddappa Sheelavant (35), a quarry worker, had plotted to eliminate one Shasikala on November 15, but it left his beloved girlfriend Basava Rajeshwari wounded, police said.

He has been arrested and has confessed to his crime, they said. Sheelavant, a resident of Kushtagi Taluk of Koppal district, worked in a granite company. Well versed with the use of explosives in the granite industry, Sheelavant plotted to eliminate Shasikala as he suspected that she was behind the rift between him and his beloved Rajeshwari.

