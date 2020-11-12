'Had we performed like RJD, Left...': After 'blaming' Owaisi, EVMs over Bihar poll loss, Congress looks inward

Since then, reports indicate that the massive loss has once again raised questions about the party high command. Even as the official position seems to be rather vague, dissenting voices have begun looking inwards. As per an NDTV report that quotes senior leaders, "Congress's performance is being seen as what dragged the Grand Alliance with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties down to the ground".



While some say that permitting greater involvement of local leaders would have significantly improved the party's chances, others maintain that the Bihar defeat should not be viewed in isolation. Rather, it should be noted in a pan-India context, including the party's performance in the by-elections in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka.

On Thursday, Congress General Secretary Tariq Anwar appeared to echo this introspective point of view, stating that the party's performance was "not as good as RJD and Left".

"They performed way better than us. Had we performed like them, there would've been Mahagathbandhan govt in Bihar. People of Bihar wanted the same and had made up their mind for a change. We will hold discussions with our top leadership in Bihar, our election candidates and our District Congress Committees, and reach a conclusion. We will then inform the High Command," he added.