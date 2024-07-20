'Had I known, I Wouldn't Have Come….All Here Only For Photo-Op’:UP Guv Anandiben Patel Reprimands Officials, MLAs After 'Negligence' At Sitapur Plantation Event (Video)

X

Governor Anandiben Patel expressed her frustration and disappointment during a plantation program in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur on Saturday, reprimanding officers and MLAs for what she deemed as poor arrangements and negligence.

After she arrived in Sitapur for the tree plantation event, Patel was visibly upset with the preparations. Addressing the attendees, she stated, "Had I known about this arrangement, I would never have come to Sitapur. You people have brought such big plants, but such small pits have been dug to plant them. This is negligence."

She further criticised the participants, noting that even teachers were more interested in getting their photos taken than understanding their responsibilities. "I have come to Sitapur after travelling for one and a half hours. Had I known, I would have never come here," she said from the stage.

सीतापुर में वृक्षारोपण के दौरान नाराज हुईं राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल।

पेड़ लगाने के नाम पर आप लोग खानापूर्ति कर रहे हैं। प्रशासन के अफसरों और वन विभाग पर जताई नाराजगी। pic.twitter.com/G718fcaHqm — Dr. Laxman Yadav (@DrLaxman_Yadav) July 20, 2024

The event, held at the army land Madras Regiment in the Khairabad area, saw the presence of four MLAs from nearby constituencies, the District Magistrate (DM), and senior BJP leaders.

Patel reminded the officials that she had previously given clear instructions on how to plant trees properly. "It is my habit to scold those who do not do good work," she stated. She highlighted the presence of police officers, administrative officers, and forest department officials, emphasising that it was their responsibility to ensure the event was conducted properly.

"The officers and leaders have shown great negligence in this program held on the army grounds. Had I known about this arrangement, I would not have come to Sitapur," she remarked.

The Governor emphasised the importance of inspiring children through such programs and lamented that even the basics of tree planting were not taught to them at the event. "Such big trees and such a small pit has been dug. This is the responsibility of the forest department. Where has the forest department gone that does all this?" she questioned.

Patel also pointed out the presence of army personnel, home guards, police officers, forest department officials, and students from the National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC), yet noted the inadequacies in the program’s execution.

"Trees were to be planted in memory of mothers. Even the children do not know how to plant trees. They also had to be taught. But nothing happened here. I will not forgive you. I have never seen such carelessness anywhere," she said, expressing her disappointment.

"Everyone is ready to get photographed"

"Everyone is ready to get photographed, even the teachers are ready to get photographed. Madam come here, Madam come here... have I come here to get photographed?" she added.

Patel proposed a message to the Chief Minister, suggesting that future plantation programs include a garden named after a significant mother of India where a thousand trees are planted.