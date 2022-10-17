e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Sonia Gandhi votes in Congress presidential polls, says, 'had been waiting for long time'

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accompanied her mother Sonia Gandhi and cast her vote.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 17, 2022, 11:52 AM IST
ANI
Congress president Sonia Gandhi today cast her vote in the party's polls to elect her successor.

When asked by reporters about the polls, Sonia Gandhi said she had been waiting for this for long.

Voting began on Monday in the Congress presidential polls as senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor face-off for the post of AICC chief.

Over 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates form the electoral college to pick the party chief in a secret ballot.

Congress presidential elections: 75 delegates including Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to vote at AICC...
Voting began at 10 am at the AICC headquarters here and at party's polling booths in state offices across the country.

Kharge is considered the favourite for his perceived proximity to the Gandhis and backing by senior leaders, even as Tharoor has pitched himself as the candidate of change.

