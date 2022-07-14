Gyanvapi Mosque row: Hindu side presents argument before Varanasi court, hearing to resume Friday

Hindu side lawyer Vishnu Jain | Photo: ANI

The hearing on the Gyanvapi Masjid-Shringar Gauri Mandir case has been adjourned for the day and will be resumed on Friday at 2.15 pm at the Varanasi District Court, UP, as the Hindu petitioners presented their arguments.

Presenting arguments before the court, Advocate Vishnu Jain, the Hindu side's lawyer, talked about Section 13B and Section 43 of the Evidence Act.

"Today we presented our arguments before the court. We presented our side on the Waqf Act. We also talked about Section 13B and Section 43 of the Evidence Act," ANI quoted Vishnu Jain as saying.

In Wednesday's hearing, Hindu petitioners in the Gyanvapi case claimed that the land on which the Muslims have been offering Namaz belonged to Lord Aadi Vishweshwar Mahadeo.

Jain had argued in the court that the Places of Worship Act 1991 does not apply in this case as the land claimed by the Muslim party does not belong to them, and instead, the owner is none other than Lord Visheshwar Mahadeo himself.

The Varanasi district court is hearing arguments on the maintainability of a plea by five Hindu women seeking permission to worship the Shringar Gauri Sthal within the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Masjid complex.