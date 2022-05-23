Gyanvapi Mosque row: Case filed against SP president Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for hurting ‘religious sentiments’

Amidst Gyanvapi row, a case has been filed in the Varanasi court against the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav for inciting ‘religious sentiments’, according to India Today report.

Advocate Harishankar Pandey said that the leaders were trying to spoil the atmosphere of Varanasi by inciting religious sentiments in the name of Gyanvapi mosque and Kashi-Vishwanath temple complex adding that the court should take cognizance of the same.

Pandey further said that despite the Supreme Court not commenting on this matter, these leaders were trying to instigate the emotions of the people for votes.

Akhilesh Yadav had said that the BJP was trying to divide society on communal lines and was trying to create fear among Muslims.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot commented, “BJP was creating a new drama in the country on the issue of Varanasi’s Gyanvapi mosque”, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that he will not let the Gyanvapi mosque meet the fate of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya that was demolished nearly three decades ago.

Owaisi said "bhakts of Godse (Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi)" are spreading hatred in the country against Muslims by invoking issues like hijab, job jihad and others.

Following their remarks, hundreds of Bajrang Dal workers burnt the effigies of Akhilesh Yadav, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Asaduddin Owaisi in Kanpur last week.

Meanwhile, the Varanasi district court today completed the hearing of arguments in the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque case and reserved its decision until tomorrow.

Varanasi Distinct Judge Dr AK Vishvesha heard a civil suit in the case.

"The hearing was completed and the decision has been kept reserved. The next date of hearing will be given. We had given an application to provide us with a CD and photographs of the report submitted by the commission," Advocate Vishnu Jain, representing the Hindu side told media persons.

Only 23 people, including 19 counsels and four petitioners, were allowed inside the courtroom during the hearing today, police said.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 05:52 PM IST