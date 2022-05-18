Gyanvapi mosque row: AIMPLB constitutes legal committee to assist Muslim side

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has formed a legal committee to ensure the implementation of the places of worship act of 1991.

The executive committee of the board which met in Lucknow took a serious note of the developments in the Gyanvapi Masjid case. The statement issued by the board after the meeting said that it is sad to see the communal forces ruling the roost in this country and elected governments not taking action against them.

Even the political parties claiming themselves to be secular are keeping their mouths shut on the recent incidents of demonising a particular community.

The board said that it is even disappointing to see the role of the judiciary in the cases related to mosques.

The board has formed a legal committee to look after cases related to mosques in future. The committee includes Justices Shah Mohammad Qadri, Yusuf Hatim, MR Shamsad, Fazal Ahmed Aaiyubi, Tahir Haqeem, Niyaaz Farooqi, Qasim Rasool Iliyasi and Kamaal Farooqi.

In the meeting, it was decided to start a peaceful agitation if needed. Besides, the board has said that the ulemas would describe the importance of mosques, sharia and other things in the next three Friday prayers.

Published on: Wednesday, May 18, 2022, 09:41 PM IST