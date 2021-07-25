Gyanvapi mosque, Kashi Vishwanath temple in land swap

Varanasi: The committee governing the Gyanvapi Masjid in Varanasi has given 1,700 sq ft of land outside the mosque to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust in exchange for a piece of land measuring 1,000 sq ft.

Both the plots are equal in value, Sunil Verma, chief executive officer of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust said. The land given to the temple is a part of the property of the Waqf Board. As it could not be bought, a plot which was equal in value was handed over to the masjid committee, Verma said.