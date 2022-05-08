Gyanvapi Masjid case: One of the petitioners backs out, others say would contest

In the famous legal battle of Gyanvapi Mosque and Shringar Gauri temple of Varanasi, one of the five petition has decided to withdraw the case. At present, the advocate commissioner appointed by the court in this case has been conducting videography of the Gyanvapi premises.

One of the petitioner in the case Rakhi Singh said on Sunday that she would withdraw the case. The uncle of Rakhi Singh and chief of Sanatan Vedic Sangh, Jitendra Singh Bisen informed that an application to withdraw the case would be submitted in the court on Monday. Rakhi Singh, a resident of Delhi had filed this case along with four other women demanding permission to perform prayers at Shringar Gauri temple inside the Gyanwapi mosque premises. While Rakhi was in Delhi, his uncle Jitendra Bisen was pursuing the case on her behalf.

However, the other four women petitioner in this case have decided to contest and said that there would be no impact with Rakhi withdrawing. It may be mentioned that Rakhi and four other women had filed a case in the Varanasi court seeking permission for regular prayers in the temple located inside the Gyanvapi mosque and said that there are idols of Lord Ganesha, Hanuman and Nandi on the wall, which should be restored. After this writ, the court had appointed an advocate commissioner asking him to video graph the premises and submit a report before it by next Tuesday.

While the videography had begun inside the Gyanvapi premises on Friday the management committee of the mosque opposed it. The counsel of the mosque committee, Abhaynath Yadav has asked the court to change the advocate commissioner accusing him to be acting in partisan manner. Yadav said that the court has not ordered for any videography inside the mosque but the advocate commissioner has been insisting on it. He said that as per the court order the videography is to be done for the platform (Chabutra) called Shringar Gauri inside the mosque complex. He said that the court has heard arguments regarding the change of advocate commissioner and order has been reserved. The order might come on Monday.

