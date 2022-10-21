e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGyanvapi complex 'Tehkhana': Hearing on plea for survey of underground structure on Nov 2

Gyanvapi complex 'Tehkhana': Hearing on plea for survey of underground structure on Nov 2

The Varanasi district court also imposed a penalty on the mosque committee for not filing an objection to this prayer in time.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 21, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Gyanvapi Masjid complex | File
Follow us on

Varanasi: A court here on Friday fixed November 2 for the hearing of a plea by the Hindu side for the survey of two underground places (tehkhana) in the Gyanvapi Mosque complex.

The Varanasi district court also imposed a penalty on the mosque committee for not filing an objection to this prayer in time.

District Government Counsel Mahendra Pandey said, "The advocates representing the Hindu side have earlier appealed for a survey of two closed underground places (tehkhana) in the Gyanvapi complex."

"The court had given time to the mosque side to file an objection regarding this. The mosque side could not file any objection today, after which the court slapped a fine of Rs 100 on them and fixed the date of hearing," Pandey added.

One of the petitioners from the Hindu side also pleaded for ensuring the safety of idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi, which they claimed to have been recovered from the complex.

Read Also
Gyanvapi Mosque case: Varanasi Court rejects Hindu side's demand for carbon dating of 'Shivling'
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC removes firecracker stalls after citizen's protest 

Mira Bhayandar: MBMC removes firecracker stalls after citizen's protest 

Jamshedpur: Forced to strip, student who committed self-immolation succumbs

Jamshedpur: Forced to strip, student who committed self-immolation succumbs

'Abuse of process of the court': SC dismisses man's plea seeking to be President of India

'Abuse of process of the court': SC dismisses man's plea seeking to be President of India

Dharmendra Pradhan launches NCF for children 5-8 years of age; here's how educators react

Dharmendra Pradhan launches NCF for children 5-8 years of age; here's how educators react

Supreme Court dismisses plea to open rooms in Taj Mahal

Supreme Court dismisses plea to open rooms in Taj Mahal