e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Maharashtra records massive spike with 46,406 new COVID-19 cases
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:11 PM IST

Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: PM Modi takes stock of accident from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; here's all you need to know

FPJ Web Desk
Jalpaiguri: Mangled remains of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train after it got derailed at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Jalpaiguri: Mangled remains of Guwahati-Bikaner Express train after it got derailed at Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. | (PTI Photo)

Advertisement

After 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening took stock of the accident from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Meanwhile, three people were killed and 20 were injured in the accident, officials of the Indian Railways said. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs has been announced for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who are severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries, the officials added.

Advertisement

"Accident occurred around 5 pm b/w Domohani & New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches affected. High-level inquiry ordered," said Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati. "Rescue operation is almost complete. Our teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers," she added.

Advertisement

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he will reach the accident site tomorrow morning. "I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced," he said.

The train that originated from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Domohani in Jalpaiguri around 5 pm.

The train was merely passing Jalpaiguri at the time of the incident. It is estimated that over 1,000 passengers were on board, including 308 who boarded the train from Bikaner.

"Following a sudden jerk, several bogies overturned," a passenger told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:11 PM IST
Advertisement