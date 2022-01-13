Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment: PM Modi takes stock of accident from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; here's all you need to know

After 12 coaches of the Guwahati-Bikaner Express train (15633) derailed near Domohani town in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening took stock of the accident from Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote: "Spoke to Railways Minister Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the train accident in West Bengal. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, three people were killed and 20 were injured in the accident, officials of the Indian Railways said. An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs has been announced for the deceased, Rs 1 lakh for those who are severely injured, and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries, the officials added.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Accident occurred around 5 pm b/w Domohani & New Maynaguri. Around 10 coaches affected. High-level inquiry ordered," said Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway, Guwahati. "Rescue operation is almost complete. Our teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers," she added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he will reach the accident site tomorrow morning. "I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The train that originated from Bikaner in Rajasthan was heading to Guwahati in Assam via Patna when the accident took place near Domohani in Jalpaiguri around 5 pm.

The train was merely passing Jalpaiguri at the time of the incident. It is estimated that over 1,000 passengers were on board, including 308 who boarded the train from Bikaner.

"Following a sudden jerk, several bogies overturned," a passenger told news agency ANI.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 08:11 PM IST