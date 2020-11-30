Gurupurab 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, to share with your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

A beautiful Shabad (Sikh Hymn) says, ‘Satgur Nanak Pargateya Miti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya’ which means ‘With the emergence of the True Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the world bathed in the light.’

Guru Purab is a joyous and sacred festival that celebrates the life and birth of the great saint and the first Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Devji. This is the 551st birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji.

We have listed down few wishes, messages, quotes, images, to share with your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram: