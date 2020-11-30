Gurupurab 2020: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, to share with your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram

A beautiful Shabad (Sikh Hymn) says, ‘Satgur Nanak Pargateya Miti Dhund Jag Chanan Hoya’ which means ‘With the emergence of the True Guru Nanak, the mist cleared and the world bathed in the light.’
Guru Purab is a joyous and sacred festival that celebrates the life and birth of the great saint and the first Sikh Guru, Shri Guru Nanak Devji. This is the 551st birth anniversary of Shri Guru Nanak Devji.
We have listed down few wishes, messages, quotes, images, to share with your loved one on WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram:
On the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, I pray that Guru ji showers you with his blessings today and forever. Happy Gurpurab!
Here's wishing a very happy Gurpurab to you and your family.
May the Almighty shower you with his choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Gurpurab. A very Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your loved ones.
This Gurpurab here's wishing you peace, happiness and good health. Stay blessed.
Meri or se aap sabhi ko Gurpurab ki dheron shubh kamnayein.
May you be inspired by the greatness of Guru Nanak Ji, who spread the message of peace and harmony.
Heartiest wishes to you and your family on the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji Gurpurab.
Rab kehta hai, kisi ko takleef de kar mujhse apni khushi ki dua mat karna, lekin agar kisi ko ik pal ki khushi dete ho to apni takleef ki fiqr mat karna. Happy Prakash Prav!
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve your goals, bless you with peace and eternal joy. Happy Gurpurab!
Nanak Naam Jahaaz Hai Jo Chadhe So Uttre Paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!
Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti to you and your family.
May the name of Waheguru Ji be enshrined in your life. A very Happy Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti to you.
May, the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, reflect goodness and compassion in you. May there be happiness & prosperity in your life. Here's wishing you a very Happy Gurpurab.
Satguru Nanak Pargataya Mitti Dhund Jag Channan Hoia, Aap Ji Nu Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji De Purab Dian Lakh-Lakh Vadayian. Happy Gurpurab.
May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, dreams and ambitions. May his blessings be with you.
