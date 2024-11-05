Gurugram Accident Video: 2 Students Die, 3 Injured As Speeding Car Loses Control, Hits Divider & Gets Flung 12-Feet In Air Before Crashing Down

@DNewswani

Two students died and three others were critically injured in a road accident on Gurugram’s Sohna elevated flyover on Monday.

As per reports, the accident took place when a car carrying three students lost control, hitting a pillar, and crashing down onto a car and bike passing below.

A purported video of the incident has now surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:

गुरुग्राम सोहना एलिवेटेड रोड पर दिल्ली मुम्बई एक्सप्रेस वे के पास

दर्दनाक हादसा हुआ जिसमे कार सवार 5 लोगों में से 2 की मौत हो गई और 3 गंभीर घायल हो गए वीडियो में देख सकते है कि बस को Overtake करने के चक्कर में कार Control से बाहर हो गई है । #Newswani #gurugram pic.twitter.com/t3C8kkR1bR — daily newswani (@DNewswani) November 5, 2024

The incident happened as Akshit (18) and Daksh (19), students of GD Goenka University and KR Mangalam University respectively, were on their way to college along with their friend Dhruv.

Near Alipur village, their car hit the divider, causing it to jump up and hit the flyover pillar. The impact was severe, and the vehicle's roof collided with the lower part of the flyover before the car plummeted onto another vehicle and a passing motorcycle.

Akshit and Daksh, both residents of Nathupur and Ghitorni in Delhi, died on the spot. Dhruv, the third student, sustained serious injuries. In addition to this, Mohit, a Sohna resident driving the other car, and Ishwar, a biker from Palwal, were also critically injured. All injured individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.

Reports suggest that the accident caused a massive traffic jam, with vehicles piling up on the highway. Police from Bhondsi station arrived at the scene, using a crane to move the damaged vehicles to clear the roadway. It took nearly an hour to restore the traffic flow.

Police have begun an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage from the area to determine the cause of the accident.