Gurugram YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi arrested for Instagram reel enacting scene from Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Farzi’, watch viral video

Haryana: In a viral video, a man can be seen throwing currency notes from his running car on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road, seemingly to recreate a scene from the Shahid Kapoor starrer web series ‘Farzi’.

In the video posted by the news agency ANI, a masked man can be seen sitting in the back of a white car as he throws currency notes. His accomplice too can be seen behind the wheel in the video.

The accused has been identified as Joravar Singh Kalsi, a resident of Gurugram. Kalsi has more than 3 lakh followers on social media and 3.5 lakh subscribers on YouTube.

As per a report published on The Indian Express news website, police have informed that the video clip was recorded in the first week of March.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code at Sushant Lok police station.

Further investigation is underway.