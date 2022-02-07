Gurugram: Woman commits suicide, In blames live-in partner in note for mental and physical harassment

A lawyer has committed suicide at her rented accommodation in the Sector 108 area of Gurugram.

In a suicide note, the 34-year-old Preeti Jaiswal, a resident of Kota, Rajasthan, has blamed her live-in partner Vijay Rana for mental and physical harassment which she said forced her to take the extreme step, the police said.

The police recovered the suicide note from the woman's room wherein she has accused the man of physical and mental harassment.

The woman's family told the police that she was married and was residing with the accused for 6-7 months in a society located in Gurugram's sector-108. Preeti Jaiswal was living separately from her husband with a live-in-partner.

The complainant Karuna Bhaskar told the police that the accused used to harass her physically and mentally but on Saturday she took the extreme step.

Police said the accused was known to the victim for 6-7 months. A team of policemen rushed to the victim's house on Sunday morning after receiving information that a woman had allegedly committed suicide.

The woman was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The suspect has been booked under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint from the woman's sister-in-law.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 05:13 PM IST