'Gurugram Water Park': Opposition leaders mock Haryana govt after rain floods city

As heavy rains continue to lash part of India, Gurgaon (now known as Gurugram) has not fared well. Photos of waterlogged streets have surfaced shocking many on social media platforms.

While some pictures could pass for your run-of-the-mill rain affected streets, others show a rather horrifying state of affairs. There are videos and photos that show nearly-submerged cars and others which claim that water has entered houses and was now swirling through it.