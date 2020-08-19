'Gurugram Water Park': Opposition leaders mock Haryana govt after rain floods city

As heavy rains continue to lash part of India, Gurgaon (now known as Gurugram) has not fared well. Photos of waterlogged streets have surfaced shocking many on social media platforms.
While some pictures could pass for your run-of-the-mill rain affected streets, others show a rather horrifying state of affairs. There are videos and photos that show nearly-submerged cars and others which claim that water has entered houses and was now swirling through it.
The waterlogging has led to key roads being submerged, and consequently, massive traffic blocks. As some Twitter users put it, it almost seemed as though the city was trying to morph into Venice.
And while the residents of Gurugram lamented the situation and others expressed relief over their geographical distance, political parties hit out at the BJP-led Haryana government.
The Aam Aadmi Party even used the Adlabs Imagica theme song to create a short video for the "Gurugram Water Park".
"The Millennium City Gurgaon, Oops ‘Gurugram’ in Khattar Rule! And we were naive enough to think that ‘name change’ is panacea for all ills in BJP Rule !!!!!" tweeted Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala.
"Can’t visit Venice these days. Booking a trip to Gurgaon now," tweeted Omar Abdullah.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)